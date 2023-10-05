There was a time when you could also order the Defender without a roof, but you can no longer go to Land Rover for that since the arrival of the new model. In other words, that opens the door to coachbuilders who are only too happy to fill that gap in the market, just look at the Valiance Convertible from Niels Van Roij… Anyway: if you do visit a coachbuilder, then you can go all out.

Two-person tent

So meet the Flying Huntsman 90 Spyder, a Defender that is difficult to describe without raising a few eyebrows here and there. For example, design agency Kahn Design has departed from the standard Defender 90, but the majority of the sheet metal is hand-formed from aluminum. The British use this to build a rear end that you would otherwise have expected on a Spyder of, say, Porsche level… But then higher up. The entire conversion takes six months each, and the end result is a two-seater Defender with a large trunk space in the back that also accommodates the tiny tent roof.

If this interests you, you should immediately register with Kahn Design. Their coachbuilders from the Flying Huntsman department promise to build only eight of this bizarre Defender, although the lucky ones will have the opportunity to customize their copy to their own taste. The price tag will therefore not be cheap, although Kahn Design has not given any indication of this yet… But as always in this world, if you have to ask for it, you probably can’t afford it.