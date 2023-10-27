“At the moment there is a circulation of sporadic cases of flu, the epidemic has not yet started. Even for Covid there are reports of cases of variable severity, which are often managed at home, even if we have not yet seen a wide circulation. At the moment these cases have a limited quantitative weight, but it must be remembered that the epidemiological situation can change rapidly and we must be prepared.” It is an invitation not to lower the level of attention from Susanna Esposito, coordinator of the infectious diseases technical table of the Italian Society of Paediatrics (Sip) and professor of Paediatrics at the University of Parma, who takes stock of the situation on the occasion of the 78th Sip congress underway in Turin.

Pediatricians’ recommendations

In view of greater circulation of viruses, the recommendations are those that everyone has come to know with the pandemic: hand washing, ventilation of rooms, possible use of personal protective equipment in very crowded environments, the experts list. It is also important that sick children stay at home – is the warning – especially if they attend nursery school where, for example, the exchange of toys takes place. As a preventive strategy there are vaccines, for both viruses.

“In all regions – underlines Esposito – the flu vaccination is now available. It must be reiterated that it is recommended for pregnant women, for the entire pediatric population (even healthy children) aged between 6 months and 6 years, for fragile children of any age (starting from 6 months) due to the risk of complications in case of flu”.

When to do it? “This may be the right time to be protected during the peak of the epidemic, because the first time you are vaccinated under 9 years of age, 2 doses are needed a month apart from each other”, specifies Esposito , also recalling the opportunity of the intranasal vaccine which can be administered from 2 years old, but “the pediatrician will indicate the most appropriate vaccination method”. As regards Covid, the indication for vaccination is for fragile children, aged 6 months and older, with chronic pathologies indicated in the ministerial circular, “but let’s not forget the usefulness in some groups, such as adolescents due to their intense life relationship, those who play competitive sports or will spend periods of study abroad”, lists the expert.

The two vaccinations, Covid and flu, can be administered in the same session, in two different anatomical locations, taking into account however that in the first case the vaccination normally takes place in the pediatrician’s office, in the second at the vaccination centre.