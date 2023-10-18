There is important new information regarding the accident that occurred in via Gioberti in Florence

October 18, 2023

Around 2:00 am yesterday, Tuesday 17 October, in via Gioberti in Florence a tragic accident occurred. A young book dealer lost his life, Lorenzo Brogioniaged 43, who was returning from his mother’s house to visit his girlfriend.

Yesterday we wrote an article about it and in the following hours of the day the police investigated discovering very important details. From the checks it emerged that the motorbike was traveling against traffic and was identified as stolen.

There were three of them on the motorbike



The dynamics of the accident are also crazy. Thanks to the images of the surveillance camera recordings, the police discovered that there were three of them riding the stolen motorbike. At the moment of the impact with Lorenzo’s car two of the thieves suffered serious injuries and are currently hospitalized where they will undergo alcohol and drug testing. The third thief fled and is currently wanted.

The words of the mayor Dario Nardella



“We are dismayed by what happened, and we express our closeness to the victim’s family for this serious loss” commented the mayor Dario Nardella. “At the council we also spoke about this tragic accident and decided that, pending further elements and clarification of the exact reconstruction, the Municipality will become a civil party in a possible trial against those responsible for the fatal accident. This is a huge wound for the whole city.”