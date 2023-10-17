The accident occurred this night shortly after 2am at the intersection with Via del Ghirlandaio

October 17, 2023

In the center of Florence this night, shortly after 2:00, a motorbike and a car collided via Gioberti, at the intersection with via del Ghirlandaio.

The impact was extremely violent, so much so that the car overturned causing the death of the driver. The firefighters arrived on site together with the operators of the 118 emergency service and used lifting cushions to lift the car and attempt to free the driver who was trapped inside the vehicle. Unfortunately for the man there was nothing that could be done.

The two motorcyclists were rescued and subsequently transported to the Careggi emergency room. A 24-year-old was injured in code redand a 43-year-old, in code yellow.

Image: ANSA