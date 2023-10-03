After his disappointing experience with Juventus, Fideo returned to the European team that was the first to bet on him. And things are going swimmingly

Salvatore Malfitano

@ malfitoto

2 October – MILAN

Nothing benefits like the air at home. Angel Di Maria’s football team is Lisbon, where the path that led him to be one of the most appreciated footballers on the European scene began. Benfica took him from Rosario Central sixteen years ago and the three seasons in Portugal were an unstoppable crescendo which then convinced Real Madrid to focus on him. An alternate year at Manchester United, then a move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2015. His best moment in terms of scoring was in France, between 2017 and 2019, when in two years he scored 40 goals in all competitions. The spaces then became smaller and when his contract expired, Juventus bet on him, with a bit of skepticism about the strategy: they chose a 34-year-old Argentinian, sending away someone five years younger like Paulo Dybala, for a salary similar. An unlikely choice, as evidenced by the single year contract signed by Fideo. Flashes of pure class – that is timeless – but also a few too many aches and pains accompanied by missteps like the expulsion he received in Monza.

Watch the UEFA Champions League, with 121 of 137 matches per season, live streaming on NOW! Activate the Sports Pass and also enjoy the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League and all Sky Sport!

driver

—

The Bianconeri’s season, between results and legal events, was among the most complex. This is also demonstrated by Di Maria’s impeccable performance since he returned to Benfica: five goals in six league games, while at Juve he had stopped at four in 26 appearances. “I’m leaving with the tranquility of someone who gave everything to help the club continue to win titles, but it wasn’t possible. I’m leaving with the bitter taste of not having succeeded, but with the happiness of taking many friends with me of this wonderful dressing room of which I was part. I carry you in my heart” were his parting words. Today the fate of the Portuguese also depends a lot on his exploits, which are not long in coming. He has missed only one match against Portimonense so far, because he had suffered some physical problems after the Champions League match against Salzburg. He didn’t take to the pitch, more as a precaution, because Schmidt didn’t want to run the risk of losing him for the more demanding matches against Porto (decided by him) and indeed the next one against Inter. His role has not changed: he starts wide on the right, with license to vary across the entire attacking front. On the other hand, a talent like this is difficult to cage in the logic of tactics but he must be free to express himself.

October 2 – 11.36am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED