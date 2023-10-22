The Daily Mail interview with Rebecca Loos

David Beckham was involved in 2004 in gossip relating to the alleged infidelity towards his wife Victoria. At the time, Rebecca Loos claimed to have had an affair with the former footballer while he played in Real Madrid. Nearly 20 years later, both Victoria and David addressed these rumors in the Netflix series “Beckham.” The couple spoke about how the allegations have affected their relationship. The former footballer said the stories he had had were “horrific”.

Rebecca Loos, one of the “horrible” stories, decided to defend his truth by stinging David: “It’s all ‘poor me’. He needs to take responsibility.” He can say whatever he wants, of course, and I understand that he has an image to preserve, but he is acting like the victim and making me out to be a liar, as if I made these stories up. She is indirectly suggesting that I am the one who made Victoria suffer.” Rebecca is happily married with two children and has lived in Norway for the past 14 years until, thanks to the documentary, she returned to the spotlight and was the victim of harassment on social media media. “I think if David wanted to talk about this moment and how difficult it was, it would have been very nice of him to say ‘that wasn’t my proudest moment.’ The worst thing for me is that he said he didn’t like seeing his wife suffer. This shocked me. Because he is the one who caused her suffering. It took me a long time to decide whether to talk about it. And I also have a family, I also have children and they also have Google and can also watch documentaries. And I want them to know that their mother was brave enough to face and defend the truth,” she said.

October 22, 2023 (modified October 22, 2023 | 12:12)

