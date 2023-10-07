The “tamagochi of hackers” launches a transparent limited edition. It is so exclusive that the same customer will not be able to purchase more than two units and the circulation is limited to only 7,500 units.

The Flipper Zero stands out not only for its unique functionality, but also for its inspiring design. Dubbed the Tamagotchi for hackers, this tool has evolved, now presenting a transparent edition that exposes its internal components.

The Flipper Zero is a multifunctional device designed for hacking enthusiasts, curious people and computer security professionals. It includes a small screen and some controls, and can interact with various technologies and systems and is now launching a special edition of 7,500 units.

Inspired by cyberpunk aesthetics, fin-shaped devices, Tamagotchi and retro gadgets from the 2000s, the Flipper Zero has always drawn on the aesthetics of the late 90s. Therefore, the inspiration behind the new design is cyber-punk. William Gibson’s dolphin in Johnny Mnemonic, the 1995 film.

This transparent version of Flipper Zero, just released, according to its manufacturer, illustrates the team’s commitment to open source, showing every detail of its intricate design. Like an old pocket watch, where the internal machinery, always in motion, becomes part of its beauty, or like that mythical GameBoy with which it exposed its circuits.

Only 7,500 units will be launched on the market

This launch has not been without its peculiarities. In its limited edition, the company has established clear rules: “Up to 2 transparent Flippers per customer.” In addition, it has been reported that all orders that do not comply with this indication will be canceled after an exhaustive manual control.

For those interested in purchasing it, be warned: the transparent edition is limited (7,500 units) and has an exchange rate of 161 euros. However, if you can’t get one, the company has suggested keeping an eye on their social networks for future releases.

It is important to indicate that the Flipper Zero in its transparent version does not add any extra functionality over the original model nor improve its specificationsit is only an aesthetic change and an exclusive product due to its limited number of units for sale.

The Flipper Zero, already innovative in its utility, continues to be redefined. Its new transparent version is not only a nod to aesthetics, but a celebration of the open and shared world of ethical hacking and promises to be a treasure for users.