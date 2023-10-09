Takeoffs and landings were suspended for more than an hour at Hamburg airport, Germany, due to a bomb threat received via email by German police, regarding a plane coming from Tehran, Iran, carrying 214 people. people between crew and passengers. The plane had been escorted by the German Air Force from when it entered German airspace until landing in Hamburg. The police then intervened and searched the plane and its luggage, questioning the passengers according to standard procedures in cases like this. It is not yet clear whether a bomb was actually found on board. The airport firefighters intervened and for over an hour it was not possible to take off or land. The airport also warned that there may be further delays later in the day.