In April 2022, the decision was made in the municipality of Olst-Wijhe to build flexible housing as quickly as possible, says councilor Marcel Blind: “We also had a high housing shortage, which led to distressing situations. Then we said together, go counterclockwise. or clockwise, we are going to ensure that flexible housing is created quickly. We don’t know how yet, but we are going to do it. And we have succeeded.”