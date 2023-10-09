Just a little more to go one month until Flashback 2 releasesfor this Microids has packaged lo Story trailer dedicated to the next adventure of Conrad B. Hart.

In a dystopian future, the game’s protagonist, Conrad B. Hart, must face the fearsome Morphs who aim to enslave all living beings in the solar system. To prevent them from carrying out their diabolical plan, players will have to use all their skills in this new action platformer developed by Microids Lyon/Paris and Paul Cuisset.

Let’s remember that Flashback 2 will be released November 16th on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X|S and Nintendo Switch in digital version. The physical editions for PlayStation and Switch consoles will be available from November 30th.

