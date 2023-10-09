He publisher MicroidsI study Microids Lyon/Paris and Paul Cuisset are happy to reveal the new story trailer of Flashback 2, a fascinating adventure that marks the return of the Flashback franchise. We remind you that, for the title, new gameplay was presented during gamescom 2023 in August. In a dystopian future, the protagonist of the game, Conrad B. Harthe must face the fearsome Morphs who aim to enslave all life in the solar system. To prevent them from carrying out their diabolical plan, the players will have to take action all their skills in a fast-paced platform shooter, which offers impressive fluidity and precision. Below is an overview of the game:

In the 22nd century, the United Worlds extend across the Solar System, but this tranquility is threatened by the Morph invasion led by the fearsome General Lazarus. In search of his friend Ian, Conrad B. Hart once again dives into a breathtaking adventure full of twists and revelations with the help of his few allies, including AISHA, his iconic weapon equipped with artificial intelligence .

Characteristics

Immerse yourself in a vibrant sci-fi/cyberpunk universe and explore various settings (New Tokyo, New Washington, the Jungle…). USA A.I.S.H.A., a lethal adaptive weapon enhanced with combat AI. A platform shooter compelling, fluid and intricate. A 3D environment for aeven deeper dive. Designed and developed by the creator of the original, Paul Cuisset

Flashback 2 will be released on November 16, 2023 su PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch e in versione digitale su PC. The retail versions for PlayStation 4 e Nintendo Switch they will be available on November 30th. Continue to follow us for more information.