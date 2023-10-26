Microids published a new video development diary of Flashback 2 which takes us behind the scenes of the project together with game director Paul Cuisset and producer Anthony Bouraba.

I due they tell us about the genesis of the project, how Flashback 2 is linked to its 1992 predecessor, and how the development team took inspiration from 1980s science fiction to bring the game’s setting to life, taking inspiration from films such as Blade Runner and Total Recall. Cuisset and Bouraba also discuss the innovations that have been introduced into the game to make the experience up to date, while maintaining the same atmosphere as the first game in the series.

Flashback 2, we remember, will be available from November 16th on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series. Versions for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch will be released in early 2024.

