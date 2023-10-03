This controller is a safe bet and is highly rated on Amazon.

We have good news if you weren’t in time to purchase the Xbox Wireless Controller the last time it was on sale. This controller, which usually has a recommended price of 59.99 euros, is currently on sale in the Microsoft Store, Amazon and other stores, and It has a very tempting price. Now, the discount is not the same in all of them.

The Xbox wireless controller has a 25% discount on Amazon and costs 44.99, while in the Microsoft Store it is available for 47.99 euros. It is an irresistible price for a controller that has more than 102,000 reviews and a score of 4.6 stars out of 6. Regarding the latter, reviews from buyers are mostly positive.

Save 15 euros by buying the Xbox wireless controller on Amazon

Although the Xbox Wireless Controller has been designed for Xbox Series X|S, It is compatible with Xbox One and PC, as well as iOS and Android devices. For example, if you have an Android TV that supports the Xbox Game Pass app, you can connect it via Bluetooth to play in the cloud through Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Comfort is key if you usually play for many hours in a row, and here this controller does not disappoint. Its ergonomic design guarantees a comfortable grip. Plus, the buttons and analog sticks offer precise feedback. The same can be said of the triggers and the crosshead. At the connectivity level, it can be connected by cable and via Bluetooth. By the way, it works with two AA batteries that can last up to 40 hours.

In summary, The Xbox wireless controller is versatile, comfortable and precise, and this makes it a very interesting option if you are looking for a good cross-platform controller that is cheap. On the other hand, say that if you plan to use it on PC (Windows 11) no need to install any drivers. You just have to connect it by cable or wirelessly so that the Microsoft operating system, GNU/Linux or macOS will automatically detect it.

Finally, we remind you that you can also buy the rechargeable battery pack plus USB cable for 22.99 euros in the Microsoft Store. This pack is compatible with this controller and It will make you forget about having to change the batteries every time they run outso it is a worthwhile accessory.

