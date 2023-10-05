loading…

Flash floods hit areas in India, 80 people disappeared including 22 soldiers. Photo/BBC

NEW DELHI – At least 80 people are missing, including 22 military personnel India in the northeastern state of Sikkim after heavy rains triggered Flash floods in that region. Meanwhile, ten people were confirmed to have died in the disaster.

Heavy rain occurred upstream of a lake in the north of the state, resulting in an alarming rise in water in the Teesta River in the Lachen Valley.

The situation worsened after more water was released from a nearby dam into the river.

Two bridges, connecting the northern region with the rest of the state, were washed away, severely impacting transport services. Officials said several military vehicles were submerged in mud.

India’s Defense Ministry told the BBC that a search and rescue operation had been launched and it was awaiting further information.

Rescue efforts are also underway in other parts of the state as entire neighborhoods have been flooded, damaging homes and displacing people.

Authorities have started evacuating people from low-lying areas.

Local media reported that more than 3,000 tourists were among those trapped in the area as reported by the British media, Thursday (5/10/2023).

The Himalayan state is vulnerable to floods and natural disasters. Last year, major floods in the state displaced tens of thousands of people and killed at least 24 people.

(ian)