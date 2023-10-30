The talent from Maine, future first choice in the Draft, has chosen a college that has always supplied the League with champions to immediately compete at the highest levels

Riccardo Pratesi

@rprat7



30 October – Milan

The new prodigy of American basketball has chosen where to play at university. Cooper Flagg, 17 years old in December, winger for Maine, the new, umpteenth, white American hope, Larry Bird’s heir according to many insiders, will attend college at Duke University. He will play for the Blue Devils, for one of the most prestigious basketball programs in America. To date, he is imagined as the first overall pick in the 2025 Draft. For many, he is the US answer to Victor Wembanyama, the French phenomenon chosen ahead of everyone by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023 Draft. We will have to wait another two years before seeing him in the NBA. But in the meantime the advertising hype, the promotion on social media, rears up, stratospheric. Duke is like the Dallas Cowboys in America, or Juventus in Italy: loved or hated, no half measures. Flagg will become from next summer, wearing the blue jersey of the team from Durham, North Carolina, a familiar face in almost every house in the States. There are those who wait for him in glory and those who wait for him at the gate…

SLAM FACE

—

The basketball and swimwear magazine Slam put him on the cover, even preferring him to Wemby in the latest issue. Flagg is a “viral” face on social media. The face of a good boy, but the attitude of a warrior on the parquet, a 204cm winger from Maine who however plays in Florida at high school level, with the “battleship” Montverde Academy. Flagg should have announced the university last week, after the official visit to Duke, but the massacre in Maine, where a suicide bomber shot up a restaurant and a bowling alley, had probably altered the original plans. He didn’t want to party in such a difficult moment for his community. The alternative to Duke for Flagg was Uconn, the reigning NCAA champion Huskies, another blue-blood university program, but he grew up as a fan of the team coached by Coach K and the last visit to campus, the official one, canceled the last doubts. At the Cameron Indoor Stadium he even ended up cheering among the Cameron Crazies, the students of the “curve” of the Blue Devils, singing and dancing during the family match of the team now coached by Jon Scheyer. More than a clue, a clear signal. The boy felt at home.

NO SHORTCUTS

—

He didn’t act out, Flagg. He chose Duke without social pantomimes, without sensational announcements, without suspense for fans. Above all, he chose college basketball to continue his growth path, after this last season of high school which he will be able to face with his head clear of questions about the near future, now. He chose a college “forced” to win by tradition. He chose pressure, he wasn’t afraid of having all eyes on him. Of those who are ready to idolize him and of those who are ready to hate him. He chose an NBA hotbed, not much, but certainly: every year the Blue Devils churn out prospects for the “upstairs”, but he also chose to compete with tough internal competition, with a Conference, the Acc, tough, with environments in even scorching away games. With the direct elimination formula of March Madness, of the NCAA Tournament. If you win you move on, if you lose you go home. He didn’t take shortcuts. He didn’t get ahead of himself, he who had already moved from the class of 2025 to the class of 2024, since school grades are certainly not a problem. The boy also makes a great impression with books. He didn’t choose the easy money of the G League or Overtime Elite. He has decided to take one step at a time and to favor the competition and the games that count on the catwalks for NBA scouts. Good sign.

UNIQUE TALENT

—

For the rest, just watch him play. Unique, special talent. Ductile, first of all. He can play 3 and 4 in college and in the NBA, in perspective. A great scorer, he can score from underneath or outside, attacking the rim and as a shooter. Excellent athlete, he crushes with thunder if impression is needed, over substance. He is not afraid of anything or anyone as demonstrated at the Curry and Tatum camps, not only with Team USA at Under 17 level when he became world champion at 15 with a galactic performance in the final against Spain: 10 points, 17 rebounds , 8 steals, 4 blocked. He reads the game intelligently, but it’s not just finesse talent. He puts in his physique and competitive anger when he needs it. The aspect in which he can and must improve the most is perimeter defense, but we are talking about a 16 year old after all. Duke’s most touted talent since Zion Williamson, like him he will probably be the first overall pick in the draft. Don’t be surprised if in a season you see NBA teams tanking for Flagg. It will happen.

Watch the NBA live stream on NOW. Activate your sports pass now and enjoy all Formula 1® and MotoGP™, European cups, basketball and all Sky sport in live streaming.

October 30, 2023 (modified October 30, 2023 | 6:03 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED