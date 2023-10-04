Losing a derby sometimes – let’s say often – brings with it long and bloody repercussions (among the most striking recent examples is the Rossoneri’s 2-1 comeback in February ’22). Imagine losing it 5-1. It could have been a prolonged collapse, but instead Milan was able to recover immediately. Using five excellent weapons: five like the goals conceded in the derby. The first is the one that makes the club happiest: the contribution of the transfer market. Reijnders, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Musah, Sportiello, recently also Okafor. The Devil has changed his face, and it is a face that pleases and works. Above all, the first three raised the quality and gave unpredictability to a team that by now, only with the old interpreters, had become easily readable.