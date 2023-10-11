Albert Einstein was one of the most brilliant minds of the 20th century. His contributions to physics revolutionized the understanding of the universe, and his theories remain relevant today.

The scientist had the unique ability to conceive complex ideas. To do this, she used what he called thought experiments. These were hypothetical scenarios that helped him visualize physical concepts, although they were not real experiments, they were based on scientific data and principles.

It should be noted that Einstein used his experiments to answer some of the most challenging questions in physics that would otherwise be difficult to understand. Here we share the five most intriguing questions that challenged the mind of Albert Einstein.

What would happen if you chased a ray of light while moving through space?

When Einstein was young, he wondered what would happen if he could reach the speed of light and stay next to a light beam. In his mind, this would lead to the paradox of seeing light frozen in space.

However, the theory of special relativity showed that the speed of light is constant for all observers, regardless of their motion. This led to the idea that time and space are relative and can change depending on the speed of the observer.

Can two people experience the exact same event differently?

Einstein proposed this thought experiment to explore how the relativity of time and space affects the perception of events. For example, he imagines two people: one on a moving train and another at the station.

If lightning strikes near both of them at the same time, the person on the train will see the lightning faster because they are closer to the location of the strike. This demonstrates that Time is relative and depends on each person’s perspective..

How does your space-traveling twin age compared to you?

This question is fundamental in the theory of relativity. If a twin were to travel in a spaceship at near-light speeds and then return to Earth, he would discover that he has aged less than his twin who remained on Earth.

How is it possible? The answer is that time is not absolute, but depends on the speed at which each observer moves. This phenomenon is called time dilation and it was one of Einstein’s great discoveries.

Is your elevator accelerating or floating in space?

Pixabay

According to the equivalence principle, gravity and acceleration are indistinguishable in a closed elevator. This principle inspired Einstein to create his theory of general relativity, where gravity is not a force, but the consequence of the geometry of space-time.

So, whether you are in a freely falling elevator or if you are in space without gravity, the laws of physics are the same. This concept revolutionized the view of the universe and the nature of gravity.

Can particles communicate faster than the speed of light?

Einstein did not accept quantum theory and proposed a thought experiment known as ghostly action at a distance to cast doubt on instantaneous communication between entangled particles.

These were two particles that, when measured, showed an instantaneous correlation regardless of the separation between them.

Suppose you have a special coin that can be separated into two parts. You throw them into the air and, without looking at the result, you give one part to your friend and keep another. Then your friend goes on a rocket to explore space.

When you look at your side of the coin, you see that it has the head symbol. At that moment, you know that your friend’s part has the symbol of the cross, even though he is light years away from you.

According to quantum theory, This is possible because the two parts of the coin are intertwined and communicate instantly.

Each half of the coin goes to a different observer, who does not know which side is on the other. The surprising thing is that, according to quantum mechanics, the coin does not have a clear face until someone looks at it.

That is, the coin is in a superposition of states, where it can be heads or tails with a certain probability. When one of the observers looks at his coin, the superposition is broken and the coin takes on a specific value.

But the most incredible thing is that by doing so, it also determines the value of the other currency, no matter how far away it is. This is called quantum entanglement and means that the two currencies are connected in some way.

Einstein did not agree with this idea and thought that coins had a predefined value from the beginning., even if we didn’t know it. He believed that coins behaved like classical objects, having definite properties regardless of whether we observe them or not.

With his thought experiments, Albert Einstein not only tested his own ability to reason, but also revolutionized modern physics and the view of the universe.