With a simple but effective concept, Five Nights at Freddy’s became one of the most popular horror video games. Without a doubt, the YouTubers who played it in videos and live streams contributed to its immense popularity. Now, almost 10 years later, it was confirmed that one of the content creators most loved by the community rejected a role in the upcoming live-action film.

We already know that the horror game adaptation will have plenty of Easter eggs and plenty of references, and fans are also hoping that there will be cameos from secret characters and real-world personalities.

Find out: Five Nights at Freddy’s: Juan Guarnizo and MAAU did not want to participate in the film for these reasons

One of the most anticipated cameos by the community was very close to being a reality, but it did not happen due to external factors. Thus, thousands of viewers will be left wanting to see Markiplier on the big screen.

Related video: The problem with Poppy Playtime and Five Nights at Freddy’s imitators

Markiplier could have been in the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie, but he turned down the offer

Mark Edward Fischbach, better known as Markiplier, is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world thanks to his more than 35 million subscribers. Although he plays many titles on his channel, he is famous for funny videos of him where he tries to complete Five Nights at Freddy’s games.

Markiplier confirmed a few days ago that he had the opportunity to appear in the film starring Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson, but had to reject the offer due to schedule incompatibility.

In a recent live broadcast, the influencer from the United States spoke more on the subject and commented that he really wanted to appear in the adaptation of the horror game, but preferred to focus squarely on his own film inspired by the independent title Iron Lung.

Markiplier, the King of FNAF, wanted to be in the Blumhouse Productions film

“It was supposed to happen. There was a time when it was supposed to happen, and unfortunately the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie and my movie, Iron Lung, were filming at exactly the same time. It was nothing more than a simple schedule conflict,” commented the content creator.

“There were so many things I had to do: fly to go filming in a very short time and fly back. Those were 2 days that I couldn’t afford to lose (…) It wasn’t a question of salary, I didn’t even want any payment. I just wanted to be in this, so it was a matter of my schedule just not aligning,” the content creator shared.

In case you missed it: Five Nights at Freddy’s: El Mariana participates in the Latin dubbing of the film

Markiplier revealed that he is on good terms with the production team and Scott Cawthon, the creator of Five Nights at Freddy’s. So, he emphasized that he supports the project and that he is very excited.

That said, could Mark Edward Fischbach appear in a hypothetical sequel? It is impossible to know, but Scott Cawthon assured that he would like the YouTuber to participate in a second installment, if one exists.

“If we’re lucky enough to get to work on a sequel, we’ll have another chance to bring the King of FNAF into a Five Nights at Freddy’s movie! “Meanwhile, I can’t wait for Iron Lung!” said the game’s creator in the comments section of the live broadcast.

Scott Cawthon wants Markiplier to be in Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel

But tell us, would you have liked to see this YouTuber in the film? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to find more information about the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie and games.

Video relacionado: Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach – Trailer de Avance | PlayStation 5 Showcase

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente