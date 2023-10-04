Due to the proximity of the Five Nights at Freddy’s live-action movie, Blumhouse Productions has already put the advertising and marketing machinery in motion. In this way, a very striking initiative emerged that, without a doubt, will excite fans of bone colorado.

Connoisseurs of the franchise know very well that the events of the original video games take place in a pizzeria. The adaptation will be in tune with that and will put security guard Mike Schmidt, played by actor Josh Hutcherson, in a children’s restaurant.

Find out: Which Five Night’s At Freddy’s is the scariest?

Although fans may never want to be in Mike Schmidt’s shoes, curious people and fans of the IP can now visit an incredible recreation of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza Place, the place where the fearsome animatronics awaken and spread terror.

Related video: The problem with Poppy Playtime and Five Nights at Freddy’s imitators

Where to find the Five Nights at Freddy’s pizzeria?

As discovered by user JonnyBlox, the establishment began to decorate at the beginning of October. The assembly was finished soon and fans can now see the final result with their own eyes. Of course, there is a couple of bad news.

First of all, the recreation of the Five Nights at Freddy’s restaurant is located on the famous Sunset Boulevard street in Los Angeles, California. Thus, franchise enthusiasts residing outside the United States will have a difficult time visiting the building.

This is what the recreation of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza Place looked like during assembly

On the other hand, the Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza Place located in the city of Los Angeles is not a real restaurant or establishment, so attendees cannot enter the place and enjoy one of the famous foods.

That said, the place looks beautiful at night thanks to the illuminated sign. In addition, in the windows it is possible to see the silhouettes of the animatronics, which increases the atmosphere of terror. Fans visiting the venue will be very happy to take pictures and selfies.

Will you dare to visit the restaurant from the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie?

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is a success

Of course, this attractive marketing strategy seeks to ensure that connoisseurs and people outside the franchise enjoy the feature film in theaters or through the Peacock service. Although we will have to wait until the premiere at the end of October to discover its performance at the box office, this production is already a success.

According to Jason Blum, founder of Blumhouse Productions, the Five Nights at Freddy’s film has already recovered its production cost thanks to the sale of the streaming and distribution rights in theaters. Not bad, especially when we remember that it had a budget of $20 million.

But tell us, will you be able to visit the pizzeria? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more news related to Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Related video: news summary for week 35 of 2023

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente