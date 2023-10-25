One of the most anticipated films of the remainder of the year is Five Nights at Freddy’s, the adaptation of the successful independent horror video game. Although having an already established fan base will work in its favor, it remains to be seen if it will manage to live up to expectations at the box office. Of course, the first predictions are very favorable.

While fans in Mexico and other territories like the United Kingdom can now enjoy this film in theaters, those who live on American soil will have to be patient and wait until October 27.

Related video: Video games that should be movies or series

How much money will the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie make upon its release?

It is estimated that the film inspired by the game created by Scott Cawthon will have a very solid start in the United States. According to reports, he could earn more than $50 billion during its first weekend in theaters in that country. It is a good start, especially when we consider that you have a budget of approximately $20 billion.

Although it is a good figure, some exhibitors predict that the Five Nights at Freddy’s film will be more successful and could gross around $85 MMDD at the national box office during its first days in theaters. The film has reportedly already earned more $11 million only for pre-sales.

The film starring renowned actors such as Josh Hutcherson y Matthew Lillard It will be projected on around 3,600 screens on American soil, which is why Blumhouse Productions and Universal Pictures are confident in the project.

In case you missed it: Five Nights at Freddy’s: how much will the collectibles that Cinemex will sell cost?

If the predictions turn out to be correct, the live-action Five Nights at Freddy’s film will become the second best release of the fall, only behind Taylor Swift: Eras Tour. Likewise, it could surpass the premiere of other horror films of the year such as Scream VI ($44.4 MMDD), The Nun II ($32 MMDD), M3GAN ($30 MMDD) and The Exorcist: Believer ($26.4 MMDD).

Five Nights at Freddy’s is shaping up to be a big hit during Halloween

Although the outlook is very encouraging and everything indicates that the video game film will conquer the American box office in its first weekend, it is advisable to take these predictions with a grain of salt. We must remember that it will also debut simultaneously on the Peacock streaming service, which could affect its performance on the billboard.

Of course, it seems that the film will be a success either way. According to Jason Blum, co-founder and director of Blumhouse Production, the adaptation has already recovered its investment thanks to the sale of streaming rights and theatrical distribution.

But tell us, will you see this feature film in theaters in your country? Let us read you in the comments.

You can find the latest news about Five Nights at Freddy’s if you click on this link.

Video relacionado: Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach – Trailer de Avance | PlayStation 5 Showcase

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente