The movie based on Five Nights At Freddy’s is already showing in many theaters, but before you run for your popcorn, we want to share with you some interesting facts about its origins. The first thing you should know is that the story of the game is not clear and that has led fans to develop many theories, in addition to the fact that there is more than one game and that further enriches everything there is around the franchise. To write this article we took into account some clues, evidence and possible explanations for some events in the game. We also present you the profiles of the most important animatronics and characters from Five Nights At Freddy’s. We warn you that the movie has substantial changes compared to the game, and that there may be spoilers here.

The protagonist of the first Five Nights At Freddy’s is Mike Schmidt, a security guard who chose the worst place to work: Freddy Fazbear Pizza. His job is to ensure that everything is quiet inside the facilities for “5 nights”, so his schedule is from 12:00 AM to 6:00 AM, during which he must follow the instructions given. someone unknown gives it to him. Simple, right?

The truth is that your task is complicated because you must pay attention to the animatronics in the place. We are referring to huge robots in the shape of animals that give the place its identity during the day, but a problem in their systems causes them to lose control at night. The fault appears to be electronic, but to save a few dollars, the owners of the place preferred to hire a guard before repairing them because it is cheaper.

After completing the 5 nights of work, Mike stays a couple more days, and on the seventh night he receives a letter where he is fired for having manipulated the artificial intelligence of the animatronics, lack of professionalism, and bad smell. What happens is that when Mike reaches night number 7, you are at the last level of the game, and that means you can change the characters’ artificial intelligence from 0 to 20.

Mike reportedly found the job at the newspaper and was hired immediately, but some theories suggest he has ulterior motives for coming to work at the pizzeria. According to fans, Mike Schmidt is Michael, the son of William Afton, the antagonist of the series and founder of the pizzeria, but no one has proof.

Will the rumors about his identity be true?

William Afton is the main antagonist of the entire saga and is depicted as a purple shadow with glowing eyes, a yellow badge, and a big smile. William Afton is the one who founded the pizzeria and his story is revealed from the second installment, and so we know that he is a serial killer who takes advantage of the popularity of his restaurants to attract small and innocent prey.

William had 3 children: Michael and a boy and a girl who died tragically. The boy is the protagonist of Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, who lost his life due to injuries caused by Freddy’s jaws. This event was known as The Bite of ’83. Elizabeth was killed by Circus Baby, an animatronic created by William Afton himself. On the other hand, Michael becomes directly involved in the story and undergoes a strange transformation that turns him into a seemingly lifeless being.

It is known that, in the back of the restaurant, William murdered at least 5 children who now inhabit the main animatronics. He committed almost all of these crimes controlling a special version of Spring Bonnie, and although he was arrested as a suspect in the murders, he was released due to lack of evidence.

William’s ambition was enormous, so he disassembled the animatronics because inside there was a substance called remnant, which gave them life. After obtaining it, the lost souls of the murdered children cornered him; He tried to save himself by entering Spring Bonnie’s suit, but a failure in the spring system caused them to pierce his body. William’s soul took over the animatronic and then he returned as Springtrap.

Purple Guy is a ruthless killer

The founders of Freddy Fazbear Pizza are William Afton and Henry Emily. The first restaurant was called Fredbear’s Family Diner, and from the beginning William thought about using his characters to attract new victims. His partner, Henry Emily, is the one who created the animatronics to function as a musical band, and his goal was to run an ordinary business.

In 1983 William and Henry opened Fredbear’s Family Diner, a family restaurant where the animatronics were the stars. The place was closed shortly after as a direct consequence of the event known as “The Bite of ’83”, but there are no documents to prove it.

The next restaurant was Freddy’s Fazbear Pizza, where the second game takes place and the children were killed. To create the new line of robots for this theme restaurant, parts from the first animatronics were used, and they were known as Toys.

This restaurant closed after an event about which there is little information, but which is known as “The Bite of ’87” because it involved an animatronic attack on a person. The consequences were fatal and the authorities closed the place.

After some time and with less capital, William reopened a smaller Freddy Fazbear, which is where the first game takes place. In this place were Bonnie, Chica and Foxy, the original animatronics.

Due to the poor management of resources and the bad reputation of the place due to the strange events that occurred, the pizzeria was closed for 30 years. The business reopened as the horror house Fazbear’s Fright: The Horror Attraction.

Get out of there before it’s too late

There are 5 original animatronics that house the souls of the murdered children, and there are also Puppet and Springtrap, who have an important role throughout the saga. Below, we leave you a brief description of each one.

It is the star of the pizzeria. This charismatic bear with brown fur wears a small black top hat and a bow tie. His role in the band is as singer and he appears on all Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza merchandise. His first appearance occurs on the third night in Five Nights At Freddy’s.

The star of the pizzeria

The band’s guitarist is a blue rabbit who wears a red tie and a guitar of the same color. We meet him the first night at Five Nights At Freddy’s. Although the character is blue, his counterpart Spring Bonnie is yellow and looks scarier than the original.

Its yellow version is even more dangerous

He looks like a chick who plays bass and wears a bib with the phrase “Let’s Eat!!!” Chica is accompanied by Mr. Cupcake, a small cake-shaped robot with pink frosting. This animatronic is seen near the end of the first night in Five Nights At Freddy’s.

2 animatronics for 1

This character is shaped like a fox and is characterized by wearing an eye patch and a hook. Foxy is separated from the group in a pirate-themed setting. In Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 he becomes Mangle and takes the lead role as the scariest animatronic.

His new form will give you nightmares

At first glance, he looks like an even scarier variant of Freddy, but inside he keeps the soul of another child, his eyeballs are missing and he is collapsed on the floor. He appears in the game after you see a poster with a picture of him as part of a hallucination. You can also summon him on the 7th night by setting the AI ​​to 1/9/8/7. After doing this, Golden Freddy attacks the guard and the game closes. This occurs as of patch 1.13, which the developers added in response to the rumor of the appearance of a secret ending when entering the numerical code.

If you see it, run!

He is a special animatronic created by Henry Emily to protect the children in the restaurant and keep them inside. His face is white with red cheeks and purple lines that go down his eyelids, as if it were a Greek theater mask. He is very thin and his legs and arms have a striped design.

Puppet failed in his mission to protect the children, and is said to hold the soul of Charlotte, Henry’s daughter, who was also murdered by William Afton. This animatronic is responsible for transferring the souls of deceased children to the other animatronics with the intention of revenge. He appears for the first time in Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 and is different from the rest of the animatronics, because he remains locked in a musical box. In fact, it is necessary to wind the box to keep it calm inside, because if it comes out it is impossible to stop it.

He failed to protect the children and seeks revenge

The Yellow Rabbit is the reincarnation of William Afton after he died inside the Spring Bonnie suit. This animatronic is seriously damaged, the original yellow of its cover is now green and inside you can see that someone is destroyed. Appears in Five Nights At Freddy’s 3, he can move through the air ducts and is the only one who can attack the security guard.

It’s made of metal, flesh and pure evil

The animatronics want to avenge his death and kill William Afton, however, in all the games they attack the security guards. There are many theories about this and, although none are conclusive, there are those who claim that his behavior is due to “a plaque.”

Let’s go in parts. In Five Nights At Freddy’s 3 we learn many details of the story through the mini-games and we can even see William on screen to give us an idea of ​​his level of cruelty. It is here where we see that he wears a yellow badge, which may look like a security guard.

The theory goes that, even in their new animatronic form, the children remember the badge as the only physical identification of their killer, and when they see it on the new security guard their anger is unleashed.

What do you think of this data? Do you think the movie will be faithful to the horror game? Tell us in the comments.

Don’t forget that the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie premiered on October 26, 2023. You can find more information about this terrifying franchise if you visit this page.

