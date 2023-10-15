There are only a few days left until the premiere of Five Nights at Freddy’s, after having spent more than 8 years in development. Although the trailers have established the premise of the film, it is not yet clear when it will take place, but the director of the project has just confirmed it.

The film will be based on the original game that debuted in 2014, but will have some differences in order for the adaptation to work. The franchise creator worked with those responsible for the film to ensure that all essential elements were taken care of while adjusting others, such as the time in which the events of the film take place.

When do the events of the movie Five Nights at Freddy’s take place?

The director of the project, Emma Tammi, was questioned about this and confessed that the film recounts events that occurred in the first decade of the millennium, although she did not specify in which year 2000.

But Five Nights at Freddy’s will not be a film completely inspired by this era, since there will be flashbacks or retrospective scenes that show events from the 80s and 90s era, as Tammi explained in an interview with IGN.

We remind you that the film will focus on the story of a young man (Mike Schmidt) and his sister (Abby Schmidt), who end up (in the 2000s) at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, a pizza chain that closed after a mystery that occurred in the past, hence the film occasionally jumps from one era to another and you can see in the trailers some moments from yesteryear, when the pizzeria was famous.

