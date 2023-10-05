The hype for the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is in full swing, so fans are eager to know what type of collectible theaters will offer for the premiere of the long-awaited film. The fans of the franchise in our region are no exception, so they used social networks to request merchandise of all kinds from the cinemas.

What collectibles will there be for the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie?

The various cinema chains know that the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is highly anticipated, so they have increased the excitement of fans with various publications. In one of them, Cinépolis asks its followers what type of collectibles they would like to see for the premiere of the film.

It all started because a fan questioned them about whether there will be popcorns inspired by Five Nights at Freddy’s. Fans were quick to share their ideas, such as popcorn boxes based on the animatronic designs, special edition cups and even figures.

For example, some people requested a popcorn shaped like Cupcake, the animatronic that accompanies Chica. Another idea was a pigeon in the shape of Freddy Fazbear’s head and with lights in the eyes.

There were also requests for animatronic-inspired thermoses or stuffed keychains based on these spooky characters. Other fans assured that they will be happy with any type of collectible, as long as something is done to prevent hoarding and resellers.

Unfortunately, no movie theater chains have officially revealed the collectibles they will be offering for the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie just yet. So fans will have to be patient and wait a little longer. Hopefully, one of your ideas will come true.

