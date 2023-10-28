Five Nights at Freddy’s It is one of the most anticipated genre films of the year, and finally, the adaptation of the cult video game reaches Guadalajara movie theaters, so organize a trip to the movies with your friends or family.

Five Nights at Freddy’s. ESPECIAL/UNIVERSAL PICTURES.

The horror game that became a phenomenon now becomes a chilling cinematic event, as Blumhouse, producer of M3gan, The black phone y The invisible mancarries Five Nights at Freddy’s to the big screen.

The plot follows Mike, a young man who is hired as a security guard, in an old children’s pizzeria Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, full of ramshackle animatronics that were once very popular with little ones..

Five Nights at Freddy’s. ESPECIAL/UNIVERSAL PICTURES.

As he spends his first night on the job, he realizes that the graveyard shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to get through.

Five Nights at Freddy’s

De Emma Tammi.

Con Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lali, Matthew Lillard, Piper Rubio.

United States, 2023.

XM

Themes

Cinema Premieres Five Nights at Freddy’s Emma Tammi Josh Hutcherson movie

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions