The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is trending these days, since many things are happening in the process before its release to the entire public in theaters. Since critics have already been able to see the film a few days ago, and a Youtuber will collaborate with a cameo in the film adaptation of FNAF directed by Emma Tammiuntil another that finally will not be there.

Social networks were filled with theories and speculations about it, about youtuber Markiplier, known in the American and English community for having played practically all the games in Scott Cawthon’s Five Nights at Freddy’s saga. So much so, that many fans asked if he would eventually appear in the film.

“Don’t ask me anything about the movie. My God, the things that definitely I couldn’t tell you about the FNAF tape that I really don’t know. I know nothing. Or if? No, I do not know anything”

Although the renowned YouTuber will not finally be on the screen, we do know that he is currently working on the adaptation of Iron Lung, an independent game, project in which he has been immersed for a long time and which he has not left aside nor abandoned to participate in others. Although if in the end the long-awaited arrival of the FNAF trilogy occurs, let’s not rule out seeing it as part of a cameo in the future.

Via