Five Nights at Freddy’s is on everyone’s lips. And even more so when we have the premiere of the film just around the corner. The film directed by Emma Tammi There will be a lot of secrets that we will have to face, and if we are smart enough, we will realize them.

But before the film is even released (even though critics have already seen it), The supposed answer to what happens if we call the phone number in the FNAF movie has been discovered. And as is logical, the fans have not been slow to put their entire detective repertoire into motion.

Searching for a new night shift security guard. Text “apply” to 1-833-578-0158. pic.twitter.com/RBSiz9u6Ev — Five Nights at Freddy’s (@FNAFMovie) October 1, 2023

The FNAF Movie includes a pizzeria number in which the events unfold. So the community has gotten to work and revealed what happens when we try to call said line. If we write the Apply message on WhatsApp for the number that appears in the film, they will ask us a series of questions:

Once we complete the round of questions (in English), we will move on to the next step. We will complete a questionnaire. We will send a Photography.

And that’s it, it is assumed that after that they will accredit us as night guard at the Five Nights at Freddy’s location, in which we can experience the events of the FNAF saga in first person. An outstanding marketing strategy.

Via: Twitter