Five Nights at Freddy’s is one of those productions that has come this far, it is also partly down to the content creators. Over the past decade, Scott Cawthon’s work has been shared and played by hundreds from well-known streamers and creators. Hence many fans thought that one of them would make a cameo or voice characters in the FNAF movie.

Nothing could be further from the truth. It looks like the FNAF movie is going to do without most of these content creators, and the truth is that it makes all the sense in the world and is the most logical thing. Some creators like Juan Guarnizo or MAAU will not collaborate with the film:

The film adaptation adheres to the universe of FNAF video games, which is why the appearance of YouTubers en masse would break the immersion of many viewers.

The younger audience wanted their “idols” to be able to make a cameo. However, even though we will have several “Easter Eggs” in the film, many familiar faces will not be present. It was speculated that some of these YouTubers would dub the film into Latin, this will not happen in the end. Despite having received an invitation to do so, Juan Guarnizo refused to dub in the next FNAF movie: he is not a big fan of the franchise. He wishes to avoid future controversies and controversies after his appearance in other previous projects.

This is the list of latin dubbing actors what the cinema will have:

Mike Schmidt ― Carlos Díaz Abby Schmidt ― Paula Espinosa Kim ― Betzabé Jara Vanessa Shelly ― Romina Marroquín Payró Wiliam Afton ― Carlos Hernández Maxine ― Luzza Rodríguez Taxi Driver ― Alan Fernando Velázquez