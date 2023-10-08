Five Nights at Freddy’s now has its own age rating. The film has already been analyzed by film critics and is very close to being released in theaters. Scott Cawthon’s work finally makes the leap to the big screen after a very turbulent development.

FNAF fans of all ages will be eager to see how the adaptation directed by Emma Tammi has been rated. The scares are more than guaranteedalong with a plot that will expand much deeper than what we saw in the first installment of the game.

The confirmed age for the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is PG-13. That is, it is recommended for those over 13 years of age at least in the United States. Surely in Latin America and Spain present a very similar age classification.

In the FNAF movie we will see terror, violence, and drama. At the same time the franchise has many young followers so it seems that this age rating is the most appropriate. Universal Studios has received a special label for the film, rated PG-13 for its use of violence, foul language and gore. So let’s hope that this adaptation fulfills what fans have been looking for for a long time.