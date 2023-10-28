Five Nights at Freddy’s announced a few days ago officially what would be your minimum recommended age to watch the film without the company of a legal guardian. And the truth is that the film adaptation of Scott Cawthon’s work has managed to cross barriers and adapt to a large percentage of the public.

Director Emma Tammi had a direct interview with the Inverse media. In which she gave some clues and guidelines on how they managed to convince the competent authorities regarding the catalog of movies and games by age, so that the FNAF movie was included for those over 13 years old, despite containing elements of extreme violence and foul language.

“We make every effort to maintain PG-13 rating (not recommended for children under 13 would be our equivalent) while we explored the plot effectively. This meant that death scenes had to be approached in a specific way.”

It is true that many of the scenes that we will see in the film have been adapted to be able to fit with a large percentage of the public.

“While slasher horror films are entertaining to show explicit violence and graphic details, they are also fascinating. explore creative ways to transmit these moments in an impactful way without resorting to visual brutality. In some cases, we chose to use shadows, silhouettes and sound design to create the intense atmosphere without showing explicit gore.”

So this would be the way in which the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie has managed to adapt to this age rating. A feat that users have taken into account and that is receiving a very good rating among the community.