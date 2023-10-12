The upcoming release of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie has been the perfect occasion to resolve many questions about the franchise, after all it has interesting lore and its communities have been quite participatory in collecting, analyzing and sharing their findings. Precisely, one of them has to do with a mystery that has taken years to solve.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Movie Creative Solves Bonnie Mystery

The Twitter user | ” In it, Robert Bennett, chief designer of the horror film, revealed the answer to one of the questions that fans have been asking for many years: Is Bonnie blue or is she purple? In case you don’t know, in the first installment Bonnie appeared with a color that made everyone think it was purple, but in later video games it was a shade that changed the perception to being blue.

Is Bonnie from Five Nights at Freddy’s blue or purple? We already have the answer

What color is Bonnie from Five Nights at Freddy’s?

Well, according to Robert Bennett, Bonnie’s true color is… Blue! “We had to figure out what her colors and textures were like. Bonnie is interesting, because in all the material I looked for when I was researching she looked purple. When I did the original designs, I made Bonnie purple. Well, I didn’t realize that Bonnie is blue. It had something to do with the lighting in the first game. When you look at the plushies and all the toys, usually Bonnie is purple. However, Scott Cawthon (creator of FNAF) said ‘no, she’s blue’. It was a continuous give and take to give that appearance.

In this way, it is clear that the creator of Five Nights at Freddy’s conceived Bonnie with a blue design and the film will take care of showing that that is the true color of the animatronic so her entire design history as a character in purple.

Since we’re talking about the upcoming release of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie, we’ll tell you that a real restaurant has gotten caught up in the expectation for the film and is already promoting with inspiration from this franchise. On the other hand, it was revealed that the streamer known as “El Mariana” will be part of the dubbing of the film.

