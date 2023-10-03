Five Nights At Freddy’s promises to be one of the most striking movies of this Halloween season. Although the previews caused a lot of excitement, one detail did not go unnoticed and fans have already expressed their discontent.

Without a doubt, the live-action adaptation of the video game created by Scott Cawthon took great care with the details and made incredible recreations of the setting and animatronics. However, franchise enthusiasts criticized an element that appeared in the original trailers.

Five Nights At Freddy’s movie removes red eyes from animatronics

During the first trailers that were shared in the middle of this year, we can see that the animatronics have red eyes. Surprisingly, a sector of the community criticized this detail and stated that the characters look ridiculous. One fan even used editing software to remove eye color from the official poster.

“I’m not a big fan of red eyes. I prefer empty eyes with a bright white dot. “That conveys that there is something inside the animatronic and it looks creepy,” said one fan.

This situation caused a very intense debate. Although the fans were divided, it seems that the complaints were loud enough for Universal Pictures to take action on the matter.

In the latest promotional trailers that were shared on television and other spaces, we can see that the red eyes of the villains are conspicuous by their absence. So, it seems that the studio behind the Five Nights At Freddy’s movie was aware of the negative comments and decided to modify the material.

Five Nights At Freddy’s movie removed red eyes

Although it seemed that this change would put an end to the controversy, the reality is different. What happens is that other fans attacked the modification and claimed that they prefer red eyes instead of bright white ones. The reason? They make the animatronics look scarier.

On the other hand, some people stated that they preferred that the eyes not have a glow at all and had a duller appearance as in the original Five Nights At Freddy’s video games. In any case, it seems that this discussion will continue until the film’s release.

What eye color is best? The FNAF community is divided

This detail of the animatronics will change the way you will enjoy the movie

Certainly, robots are the stars of the upcoming horror video game adaptation. It is not surprising that the producers were very careful with their designs.

While we’ll have to wait to find out what the eye color will be in the final version, a very interesting detail was recently confirmed that will change the way fans will see the animatronics.

Thanks to a very subtle element that will go unnoticed, viewers will be able to identify when the characters are animatronics and when they are people in costume.

But tell us, what color do you prefer the characters’ eyes? Let us read you in the comments.

