A few weeks ago we received its full trailer and now we have news. In the past, we have talked to you on the web about the long-awaited Five Nights at Freddy’s live action movie. Although this has not yet been released, today we have a very important detail.

According to what was shared, director Emma Tammi and producer Jason Blum have offered some intriguing details during a Comic-Con event. Emma Tammi has hinted at the inclusion of a character in the film who has not been revealed in the trailers until now, promising a surprise for viewers.

Jason Blum also shared why the film adaptation of this franchise has taken so long to materialize. He explains that Hollywood sometimes makes the mistake of trying to appeal to a broader audience when adapting a very popular work… Instead of focusing on satisfying the original fans. However, with this project, they decided to focus on Five Nights at Freddy’s fans and create a movie that would satisfy them, while the interest of other viewers would be an added benefit.

Remember that the official Instagram account of Peacockalong with Blumhouse Productions, has announced in the past that the film will be released on October 27, 2023 on Peacock and in movie theaters.

What do you think? We’ll stay tuned for more details about the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie.

Via.