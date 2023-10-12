The movie Five Nights at Freddy’s is shaping up to be successful at the box office and it is no wonder because over the years since the first video game was launched a legion of fans has been built. It is true that around this premiere there are different passions, one of them collecting, with people interested in the special pieces that are launched on the occasion of the premieres. In this case, we already know the collection glasses, but what next? Will there be a palomera? We tell you below.

This will be the second Five Nights at Freddy’s collectible at Cinemex

According to a leak from the Coleccineando site on Facebook, the second collectible from the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie that will be launched at Cinemex will be a keychain. The above was discovered after a review of the cinema chain’s system and in the horror film section a piece appeared cataloged as “Pendant.” Likewise, it shows what could be the final design of this collectible keychain with a small Freddy Fazbear so that at Cinemex the glasses and this keychain would be insured.

A keychain, the Cinemez collectible sedungo for Five Nights at Freddy’s

Will there be a Five Nights at Freddy’s palomera at Cinemex?

Now that the collectible products that the Cinemex chain will have for the premiere of Five Nights at Freddy’s have been revealed, one question remains: Will there be a palomera? According to a report from SDP Noticias, unfortunately Cinemex will not have Five Nights at Freddy’s popcornso those who are on the hunt for collectible pieces should know that in the case of this chain, only the glasses and the Freddy Fazbear keychain will be available.

We are a few weeks away from the premiere of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie and the information does not stop coming. Recently, it was revealed that a mystery that raised doubts for many years was finally solved and fans can rest because the creator of the franchise himself revealed what Bonnie’s true color is.

