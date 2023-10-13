It is common for trailers with several minutes and even relevant scenes to be shown to promote films, something that is especially criticized in horror films. Five Nights at Freddy’s is no exception. We could already see several animatronics that will appear, but there is a surprise.

The director of the film, Emma Tammi, was present at the New York Comic-Con and took the opportunity to share information about the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie.

At the panel about the project, Tammi confessed that after Jason Blum (founder of Blumhouse Productions, responsible for the film) contacted her to offer her the direction, she played the title and quickly recognized that it was obvious that an adaptation would work.

“It was like ‘oh my god,’ like the atmosphere of this world and the nostalgia of it for the disturbing animatronics I’d seen as a kid,” Tammi said.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: news summary for week 35 of 2023

Five Nights at Freddy’s movie has a surprise for fans of the series

The director also assured that every detail of the film was taken care of so that fans can find easter eggs or references to the Five Nights at Freddy’s universe of the games; In other words, the film will have its fair share of fan-service, although he warned that not all the lore could be included in a single film.

“Obviously, the lore is vast and we couldn’t fit everything in,” commented the director (via ComicBook). “So it was great to have guidance from her (Scott Cawthon, series creator) on what would make the film feel fan-friendly.”

Will the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie have an unrevealed animatronic?

What caught the most attention is that the filmmaker revealed that a secret character will appear in the film who has not appeared in any trailer for the film.

“Well, I will confess that there is a FNAF character that we have not revealed in any of the teasers or trailers. So there is something to look forward to,” were the words of the director, who did not offer details about it, so only remains to speculate.

In case you missed it: a new Five Nights at Freddy’s game would already be in development.

Which secret Five Nights at Freddy’s character do you think Emma Tammi is talking about? Tell us in the comments.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will be released on October 27, 2023. You can find more news related to this series by visiting this page.

Video relacionado: Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach – Trailer de Avance | PlayStation 5 Showcase

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News