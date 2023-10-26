The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will have a post-credits scene, so when you’re in theaters, don’t leave your seat until the lights turn on and the projector stops outputting the film. You will have to wait through all the credits to see everything that the FNAF film adaptation has in store for us.

Directed by Emma Tammi, the Five Nights at Freddy’s film will feature this particular scene at the very end, when many spectators usually pick up their things and leave the room. In fact, Tammi herself has shared through Reddit that there will be a post-credits scene, and we shouldn’t miss it.

I’m Emma Tammi, Director of FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S. AMA.

byu/FNAF_Director infivenightsatfreddys

We will have to pay special attention to what happens after the credits in words from the director herself. But first of all, we recommend our article on how to watch the FNAF movie, and all the collectibles that can be found in Mexican cinemas thanks to Cinemex.

The film adaptation of the work of the FNAF games, created by Scott Cawthon, is being the most popular theme in the film industry for this Halloween of 2023. And you? Will you go see the movie in theaters soon? If so, don’t forget to leave us a comment.