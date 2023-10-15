For many years, adaptations of video games to film and television left much to be desired and were synonymous with poor quality. Today, fortunately, the situation is very different with outstanding projects that excite both fans and a new audience. Therefore, there are many expectations surrounding the new Five Nights at Freddy’s movie.

This live-action film will arrive very soon in theaters in Mexico and the world, so there is little left to discover if it will be up to par. That said, the initial opinions of Scott Cawthon, creator of the original video games, gave hope and increased the hype of the community.

Scott Cawthon gave his opinion on the new Five Nights at Freddy’s movie

In a recent interview with Collider, director Emma Tammi spoke about what it meant to her and the production to have the support and guidance of the original creator of independent video games. Additionally, she notes that the creative provided positive feedback during the initial stages of the project.

“I was very, very happy to get real-time feedback if there was anything we needed to adjust. But (Scott) said something very nice to me a couple of weeks into production. He told me: ‘I really enjoy the movie and watching the story unfold on the screen,’ which was surprising,” the filmmaker commented in the talk.

It seems that the mastermind behind FNAF is very happy with the adaptation

The director assures that the production process was fantastic, and emphasizes that having the supervision of Scott Cawthon was a great help and a great advantage. “I don’t think we would have been able to make an accurate adaptation of this game without it,” she said.

The creator of Five Nights at Freddy’s has already seen the movie and this is his opinion

A few months ago, Scott Cawthon stated that he was able to see the first cut of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie and was very happy with the result. “I think it turned out incredible. I am very excited for everyone to see it in October! ”He highlighted in a social media post.

We must remember that, in addition to supervising the project, the developer also served as scriptwriter and producer. Thus, the live-action adaptation of the indie game that captivated millions of players almost 10 years ago promises to be a project full of Easter eggs and references that will excite fans.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie received the approval of the creator of the games

But tell us, did the franchise creator’s statements increase your hype? Do you think the film will live up to expectations? Share your opinion in the comments.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will arrive in Mexico on October 25. Click here to read more news related to this film production.

