Five Nights at Freddy’s was borderline chaos. The film directed by Emma Tammi and which will be broadcast in a few days, had an excessively turbulent development. Just as many names were those who fell off the ship.

However, the point of this note is not to want to analyze the arduous filming process in which the tape was immersed. It’s just that one of the animatronics almost took his role too seriously. And he was nowhere near causing a possible misfortune.

Thanks to an interview with Emma Tammi, we were able to witness one of the most chaotic anecdotes that lived the filming of the film and that made the creators of the project themselves fearfor the future of it…

“We were filming and I heard someone say in a low and calm voice: ‘Foxy’s arm is on fire.’ “One of the servomotors had been running for quite a while and it overheated… It started smoking, and everyone calmly walked away, we turned it off and replaced the arm.”

As you can see, it seems that an animatronic almost threw away part of the filming of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie and puts part of the production team in danger. An anecdote that has not taken long to go viral on networks.