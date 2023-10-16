Robert Bennett, who was the designer of Five Nights at Freddy’s, has responded directly to some fans. Both those who They have disputed the design of the animatronics in the filmeven those who have congratulated him for his work.

The official interview was done in SFX Magazine. The design of many aspects of the film have been in charge of Robert Bennett, who served as designer in the face of many challenges that arose in the film adaptation.

Although the initial reception to the animatronic design in Five Nights at Freddy’s has been very good. As always happens in many aspects of lifeBennett has also encountered negative reviews.

“Everything I have seen has been super positive. I know there was a big splash with red eyes on the poster, but then again, that’s one of the things about fan lore that I didn’t even know about. I watched a couple reaction videos on YouTube of the trailer.”

The trailer that we saw of FNAF, introduces us to the animatronics, and the designer himself has stated that they are physical costumesthere is nothing done or retouched using CGI. In the same interview, it was assured that the production and design team spoke directly with Scott Cawthon to create the best possible adaptation.