Five Nights at Freddy’s is a horror video game that became a cultural phenomenon when it was originally released in 2014. Its unprecedented success was due, in large part, to the design of the games. possessed animatronics that torment the protagonist. It seems that the live-action adaptation managed to capture the terrifying essence of these characters.

During a recent conversation with Entertainment Weekly magazine, the director Emma Tammi shared a very curious anecdote that, without a doubt, is remnant of the history and background of the original video games.

Related video: Video games that should be movies or series

The filmmaker confessed that, during the filming of the film starring Josh Hutcherson, the anthropomorphic animal robots “had a life of their own” and moved on their own. Naturally, this situation is terrifying because the story of the film and games revolves around possessed animatronics that move and stalk their victims.

“Sometimes they had a life of their own. Each of the (moving parts) of the animatronic was handled by a different person. You had your eyes controlled by someone, your arms controlled by someone else, and your ears and jaws controlled by a different puppeteer. I remember standing next to one of the puppeteers with a remote control in his hand and the animatronic suddenly moved his eye. I looked at the puppeteer and said, ‘Did you do that?’ And he said, ‘No,’” Emma Tammi said.

Five Nights at Freddy’s animatronics look terrifying in the movie

Curiously, the filmmaker confesses that she incorporated many of those involuntary movements into the Five Nights at Freddy’s film. She also joked that the robots were imperfect and wonderful: “So it was super fun, it felt like a real thing that was alive.”

Find out: Does Five Nights at Freddy’s have a post-credits scene?

Finally, Emma Tammi said that she is hopeful that she can work more with the animatronics in a hypothetical sequel. This should not be a surprise, since she previously expressed her desire to make a trilogy of this franchise.

Which animatronics appear in the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie?

Without a doubt, one of the highlights of the film is the faithful design of the robots. Along those lines, Blumhouse Productions was very careful when bringing these characters to the big screen.

In the promotional previews, the presence of Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie, Chica, Mr. Cupcake and Foxy has already been confirmed. There is more? Fans will have to go to the theater and see the movie to find out.

In case you missed it: New detail from Five Nights at Freddy’s will completely change the way you watch the movie

But tell us, what do you think of this anecdote? Have you seen the adaptation yet? What do you think about it? Let us read you in the comments.

You’ll find the latest updates and news about Five Nights at Freddy’s on this page.

Related video: The 5 Five Nights at Freddy’s clones so bad they’re scary

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente