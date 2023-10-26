After a long wait, the live-action adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s finally arrived in multiple regions of the world. While game fans celebrate the premiere, a company took advantage of the hype and parodied the project.

A few weeks ago, we told you that the famous restaurant Chuck E. Cheese’s used the excitement around the horror video game movie to create Five Nights of Fun, a promotional event where consumers could win deals and more rewards.

Now, it was Sonic the Hedgehog, the friendly and famous blue hedgehog from SEGA, who parodied the Five Nights at Freddy’s film in a publication that, of course, caught the attention of everyone and everyone.

Related video: The 5 Five Nights at Freddy’s clones so bad they’re scary

Sonic makes a parody of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie poster

Through the franchise’s official account, an image was published which recreates the legendary official poster of the film adaptation of the game created by Scott Cawthon. We see that instead of the animatronics there are Metal Sonic, Cubot and other characters, while the text jokingly says that the film “Five Acts at Eggy’s” will never hit theaters.

Sonic parodied the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie with this fake poster

As expected, the post went viral. At this moment it has more than 16,000 likes in X, while already accounting 416 comments. Some people mocked the image with memes, while others expressed their astonishment at this unexpected crossover. “For a series I grew up with to make a meme of a saga I also grew up with is incredible,” commented one fan.

Finally, some players took advantage of the Five Nights at Freddy’s parody to remember the creepypastas that exist around the blue hedgehog, such as Sonic.Exe y Tails Doll. Could the SEGA franchise adapt these stories to film? It seems very difficult.

The community reacted to the publication of Sonic the Hedgehog

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is now in theaters

The publication of the official Sonic the Hedgehog account comes at the best time. We say this because the Blumhouse Productions film hit theaters in Mexico, Latin America y United Kingdom.

Unfortunately, this ambitious production directed by Emma Tammi debuted on the wrong foot. Although it is expected to be a box office success, it received very poor ratings from the specialized press.

But tell us, what do you think of this parody? Would you like to see an official crossover between both franchises? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to find more news related to Five Nights at Freddy’s. Furthermore, visit this page to find more information about Sonic the Hedgehog.

Related video: The problem with Poppy Playtime and Five Nights at Freddy’s imitators

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente