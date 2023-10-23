The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is in the focus of much of the film industry, but the most important thing is that it is in the fans’ spotlight. And within those fans, is the creator of FNAF himself: Scott Cawthon.

Scott Cawthon would like digital content creator Markiplier star in a future FNAF movie. While it was rumored that she might appear in a special cameo in the first film, it seems that this will not be the case.

Scott Cawthon would like Markiplier to star in a future ‘FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S’ movie if another film happens! This comment was made after Mark confirmed scheduling conflicts with his own upcoming film, ‘IRON LUNG’, withheld his planned appearance in the official FNaF Movie,… pic.twitter.com/htp8fEivJ3 — JonnyBlox (@JonnyBlox) October 16, 2023

And the man who created Five Nights at Freddy’s has expressly requested something that the vast majority of the fandom it would never have been expected. The FNAF creator’s comment comes after content creator Mark revealed that he was having problems developing his “Iron Lung” project.

The FNAF movie will be released in theaters in Spain on November 1, while its first premiere will occur on October 27 in the United States and Latin America. Do you think you can face the threat of animatronics in cinemas? Share with us your experience.

Via