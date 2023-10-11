Five Nights at Freddy’s captured the hearts of fans thanks to its simple but fun gameplay, as well as its tangled lore and iconic characters. Because the release of its first movie is already very close, a restaurant chain took the opportunity to hold a promotional event that many people classify as shameless.

First, a little context: Five Nights at Freddy’s is a horror franchise where players step into the shoes of a security guard at a children’s restaurant filled with very scary possessed animatronics.

Of course, in real life there are many restaurant chains that feature animatronics and mascots in animal forms. One of the most popular in the United States and other territories is Chuck E. Cheese’s, food and entertainment establishments where children can eat pizza and play.

Related video: The problem with Poppy Playtime and Five Nights at Freddy’s imitators

Chuck E. Cheese’s is inspired by Five Nights at Freddy’s to make a promotional event

In a very intelligent – ​​and perhaps shameless – way, the food chain took advantage of the similarities that exist between the nature of its restaurants and the concept of Five Nights at Freddy’s to hold a promotional event. The curious thing is that, apparently, this initiative is not affiliated with the live-action film that premieres in a couple of days.

This promotional project is called Five Nights of Fun and consists of 5 days of special offers for members of the rewards program. So, children will be able to get free electronic tickets from October 9 to 13, and will even have the chance to win a party.

In case you missed it: Five Nights at Freddy’s: El Mariana participates in the Latin dubbing of the film

Precisely, the children’s party will be held on October 27, the same day that the film starring Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard and Elizabeth Lail is released in the United States and other regions.

The poster of this initiative is very interesting, since its composition is reminiscent of the official image of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie; obviously, the animals look more adorable and less scary. Despite the similarities, this event is not related to the franchise created by Scott Cawthorn.

It seems like Chuck E. Cheese’s took a lot of inspiration from Five Nights at Freddy’s

According to an image showing an alleged instruction booklet for Chuck E. Cheese’s employees, it is prohibited to say that this promotion is linked to the film or games of the independent horror saga.

Despite the Relationship, it seems that the restaurant wants to distance itself from FNAF

But tell us, what do you think of this initiative? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more news related to Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Related video: The 5 Five Nights at Freddy’s clones so bad they’re scary

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente