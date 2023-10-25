After a long wait, the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie has already been released in Mexico and other regions of the world. Fans are very excited and eager to go to the cinema to know all the details of the story of this ambitious adaptation. Unfortunately, a violent incident interrupted the end of a performance.

Fans fight during the premiere of Five Nights at Freddy’s

In the last few hours, a video went viral where we observed that a group of people fight during the premiere of the film from Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Production. Details remain scarce, but this incident is said to have taken place during an early screening at a London cinema.

In the footage, which already accumulates more than 14,000 likes On social networks, it is possible to see some people exchanging blows in the front row of the room. All this while in the background the end credits from the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie.

At the time of writing these lines, it is unknown if anyone was seriously injured during the fight or if any of the attackers were arrested by local authorities. You can see the incident if you click click here.

A fight broke out during a screening of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie

Likewise, it is a mystery why this fight broke out in the cinema. According to the user who shared the viral clip on his personal account, viewers were complaining in the room and at some point the fight started.

“I honestly have no idea what happened,” the user explained in response to a person asking for context. “There really isn’t much to say. There was just so much commotion and so many complaints that a fight broke out,” he said in another comment.

It seems that people complained before starting the fight

Unfortunately, this is not the first time a fight has taken place in a movie theater. In 2021, the case of young Mexicans who fought during the pre-sale of tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home made headlines.

Five Nights at Freddy’s will be a box office success, according to estimates

Although the incident that took place at the London cinema is disappointing, it seems that it will be unable to curb the excitement surrounding the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie.

According to early box office predictions, the adaptation will generate more than $50 billion in its first weekend in the United States. It will be interesting to discover what its commercial performance will be in Mexico and other regions of the world.

But tell us, what do you think of this situation? Do you know of any similar case? Let us read you in the comments.

You will find more information about Five Nights at Freddy’s by clicking here.

