Regardless of the opinions of film critics, the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is a phenomenon and was certainly seen coming. There was a lot of interest in Mexico and other parts of Latin America even months before its premiere, since it is a franchise that the youth population loves very much and when it came to supporting it in its debut in theaters, they responded strongly.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie premiered in Mexico on October 26 and almost simultaneously in around the 64 markets where it can already be found in theaters. In the United States it can even be seen streaming without having to go to theaters, but that did not stop the film from breaking it at the box office.

According to first reports, the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie only in theaters in the United States and Canada would generate $78 million in its opening weekend and is still on track to generate a total of $130 million at the global box office.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: news summary for week 35 of 2023

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie has already broken several records

In fact, it has already become the film with the best opening in the history of Blumhouse Productions, the one responsible for making it a reality. The film had the best opening day in 16 regions: Germany, Brazil, Australia, Argentina, Netherlands, New Zealand, Bolivia, Chile, Central America, Colombia, Uruguay, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Finland, Sweden and Norway. Mexico would have been the 17th market, but in this country the film was very close (-4%), just below Halloween.

Five Nights at Freddy’s has also already managed to take the title of the best horror premiere for an original IP of 2023 internationally and would be the best horror premiere of the year overall if it had not been for The Nun II.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is making history in Mexico and Latin America

According to information from Deadline, Five Nights at Freddy’s had the best opening day for a horror movie in 2023 in 15 markets: Mexico, Germany, Australia, Argentina, Netherlands, Ukraine, New Zealand, Chile, Uruguay, Ecuador, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Finland, Sweden and Norway; It took 2nd place in Brazil, Singapore, Switzerland, Colombia and Central America.

Let us remember that making the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie cost Blumhouse Productions $20 million, so it is not necessary to do much analysis to conclude that the film is a resounding success and that the production company is planning not only 1, but more sequels.

To put it in context, Super Mario Bros. The Movie grossed $146 million in its opening week at the box office (it cost $100 million to make) and Frozen II made $130 million in its opening weekend at the box office (it cost $150 million to make).

In case you missed it: owner of Blumhouse Productions thanked the fans of Mexico.

We will keep you informed.

What did you think of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie? Would you like to see more films in the series? Tell us in the comments.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will be released on October 26, 2023. You can find more news related to this series by visiting this page.

Video relacionado: Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach – Trailer de Avance | PlayStation 5 Showcase

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News