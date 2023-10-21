Throughout its history, Mortal Kombat has had attractive guest characters in its various installments. However, some collaborations have not come to fruition and there are others that players consider almost impossible.

Despite this, the modders have been in charge of making the dream of many fans of the fighting franchise come true. A clear example is that of HiBlakkes, a modder who decided to bring Freddy Fazbear from Five Nights at Freddy’s to Mortal Kombat 1.

Freddy Fazbear joined the Mortal Kombat 1 roster

Find out: Five Nights at Freddy’s already has a streaming premiere date and time

Related video: The good, the bad and the meh of Mortal Kombat 1

Mod makes Freddy Fazbear a guest fighter in Mortal Kombat 1

The hype for the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is in full swing, so HiBlakkes came up with the idea of ​​bringing content from the horror franchise to Mortal Kombat 1. Thanks to this, players can now use Freddy Fazbear, the most popular animatronic in the saga, as a Kameo character in the fighting title.

To make his project a reality, the modder replaced Cyrax’s model with that of Freddy Fazbear. The animatronic retains all of said fighter’s movements, so he will use bombs and other gadgets to destroy his rivals.

Some players were surprised by the results, as they believe that Freddy Fazbear fits quite well as a Kameo fighter. Fans claimed that Cyrax’s weaponry suits him very well since he is a killer robot.

The good news is that everyone interested in the mod for PC can now try it. HiBlakkes offers it from NexusMods. Below you can see a trailer showing Freddy Fazbear in action:

In case you missed it: Five Nights at Freddy’s: game from the movie released… and you can now play it for free!

In this link you can find all the news related to Mortal Kombat 1. On the other hand, here you will find more information about Five Nights at Freddy’s and its movie.

Related Video: Mortal Kombat 1: List of changes that take it to a whole new level

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente