The countdown to enjoy the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie has already begun, so Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions are promoting it in style. The companies had a great idea and created a page that will fascinate fans, as it is full of references and mysteries of the franchise.

This is a website that welcomes you to Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, the popular restaurant chain from the series. The idea is that fans feel like they are visiting one of their branches, so they can learn about the menu and other details related to this important location in the movie.

Five Nights at Freddy’s site lets you visit Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza

If you’re excited about visiting a Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza location, you’ll be happy to know that you can do so with a simple click. On the promotional page you will find a few animations of the local animatronics and other references to the lore of the saga.

The most striking thing is a copy of the fast food restaurant’s menu, which serves all kinds of pizzas, wings, salads and various desserts. Additionally, you will find a newspaper advertisement with a vacancy for a night watchman.

The site also has a training video to introduce you to the various sections of the restaurant, if you are interested in the job. The page and all its material looks great, as it recreates the style that some fast food chains had in the 80s.

It is possible to play music to give a more special and gloomy touch to the page. At the end, there is a surprise for Snapchat users and a red button that visitors can press to purchase tickets for the film in the United States. You can visit the site from this link.

What is Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza?

If you are not yet familiar with the franchise, we tell you that Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza is precisely where the protagonist of the film will work as a night watchman. The restaurant chain was quite popular thanks to its main attraction: the animatronic shows.

It was founded in the 1980s and was known for Freddy, Bonnie, Chica and Foxy. However, several tragedies and the disappearance of several children led the restaurant to decline. Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza has become an iconic element of the series and has inspired adaptations in books, comics and other media, as it is one of the first locations where robots come to life.

