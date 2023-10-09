Five Nights at Freddy’s is in the center of attention of millions of people. Both from the world of cinema and video games. There’s less time left until the FNAF movie is released in theaters, and even though critics have already seen it, the opinion of the games’ creator is what counts.

Scott Cawthon has already seen the film directed by Emma Tammi and has confessed something incredible to his entire community of fans. And it is that This opinion has moved manyincluding the developer himself who had difficult beginnings, but who managed to take the FNAF franchise to the pinnacle of horror and mystery games of the last decade.

Cawthon retired from the video game industry in 2021, but his name still remains linked with FNAF, and always will be. The video game creator’s statements have been as follows.

“I’m an old man, I can’t believe it’s been almost 10 years since FNAF! But again, thank you all. I was able to see the first cut of the film a couple of days ago, and I think it turned out incredible. I’m so excited for everyone to see it in October!”

Some words that have encouraged all fans to go to movie theaters in the coming days to see first-hand If this Five Nights at Freddy’s movie does justice to the franchise.