Five Nights at Freddy’s has already been released in theaters in some parts of the world, while other countries are still on the eve of the premiere. And as is usually the case with this type of release on big screens, they come with a critique.

Both by users and by film critics, many of whom were able to see the film before its release. On the RottenTomatoes portal, the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie currently has a 25/100 from critics. While users have rated it with an 89/100.

At this time, a total of 124 reviews from critics and specialized press have spoken, arguing that the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie lacks touches of fear and terror. The film has a total of 1 hour and 50 minutesand is classified within the horror, mystery and thriller genre.

This is one of the cases in which the specialized press seems to be disconnected again with the feelings of the community and users. For our part, we recommend that you watch the film directly and make your own value judgment. We are on the eve of its premiere, so we better warm up.

