The excitement for the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is through the roof. Fans can no longer wait for the release date and if you are one of them there is good news, because they have just surprisingly launched a new game in the franchise to make the wait lighter.
You read it right, a new game on the eve of the live-action movie premiere! Best of all, the game was not developed by just any studio, but rather Scott Cawthon, the original creator of the series, was involved in collaboration with the film’s production team.
Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.
Related video: news summary for week 35 of 2023
You can now play the new Five Nights at Freddy’s title for free!
According to the details, the project started 2 years ago and since then the team has been working on it secretly. It was planned to be released to coincide with the film’s release for $40 USD, but in the end it was released for free in old Cawthon style and as a thank you to fans for their support.
The title is called FNAF: The Movie: The Game and is described as a narrative adventure that includes scenes directly from the film, as well as voices from the project’s actors.
Something to keep in mind is that FNAF: The Movie: The Game contains major spoilers about the movie, as it basically revolves around the narrative of the film. That said, if you’re hoping to enjoy the movie when it’s available and without spoilers, Cawthon recommends not playing it until after watching it. On the contrary, the creative asked fans who will immediately play FNAF: The Movie: The Game not to share spoilers to the community.
How to download and play FNAF: The Movie: The Game for free?
You only need 379 MB of free space to download the FNAF: The Movie: The Game installer, the full game will take up around 12 GB of storage space.
If you meet the requirements, just go to the official FNAF: The Movie: The Game page on Game Jolt and download the installer for free, run it and follow the instructions to install it on your PC, the only platform on which it is title available.
In case you missed it: What are the best Five Nights at Freddy’s games?
What did you think of the surprise launch of this new Five Nights at Freddy’s game? Tell us in the comments.
The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will be released on October 26, 2023. You can find more news related to this series by visiting this page.
Video relacionado: Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach – Trailer de Avance | PlayStation 5 Showcase
Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.
Fuente 1, 2
Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News
Leave a Reply