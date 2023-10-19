The excitement for the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is through the roof. Fans can no longer wait for the release date and if you are one of them there is good news, because they have just surprisingly launched a new game in the franchise to make the wait lighter.

You read it right, a new game on the eve of the live-action movie premiere! Best of all, the game was not developed by just any studio, but rather Scott Cawthon, the original creator of the series, was involved in collaboration with the film’s production team.

You can now play the new Five Nights at Freddy’s title for free!

According to the details, the project started 2 years ago and since then the team has been working on it secretly. It was planned to be released to coincide with the film’s release for $40 USD, but in the end it was released for free in old Cawthon style and as a thank you to fans for their support.

The title is called FNAF: The Movie: The Game and is described as a narrative adventure that includes scenes directly from the film, as well as voices from the project’s actors.

Something to keep in mind is that FNAF: The Movie: The Game contains major spoilers about the movie, as it basically revolves around the narrative of the film. That said, if you’re hoping to enjoy the movie when it’s available and without spoilers, Cawthon recommends not playing it until after watching it. On the contrary, the creative asked fans who will immediately play FNAF: The Movie: The Game not to share spoilers to the community.