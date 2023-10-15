Blumhouse Productions had great attention to detail when making the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie to such an extent that they used real puppets to bring the animatronics to life. Today we know that one of them, Foxy, was close to being burned. The film’s director, Emma Tammi, commented that those in charge of the project, including the creator of the franchise (Scott Cawthon), wanted to pay homage to the eras of yesteryear in which the events of the film will take place, which is why who chose to use practical effects and leave aside special effects as a supporting resource. To achieve this, Blumhouse Productions teamed up with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, one of the best companies that work in the creation and manipulation of puppets. It was then that Tammi took the opportunity to share a very curious anecdote during filming: when Foxy almost caught fire. Don’t forget to follow us on Google News. Related video: news summary for week 35 of 2023 Why did Foxy almost get burned while filming Five Nights at Freddy’s? According to Tammi, this was because the motor responsible for moving Foxy’s arm had been running for a long time, so it overheated and started smoking. Fortunately, those in charge of the animatronic realized the incident before the damage was widespread, to such a degree that the person who reported the problem did so “quietly and calmly.”

“There was one day when filming was going on and I heard someone say quietly and calmly: ‘Foxy’s arm is burning,'” recalled the director (via IGN), who in another interview with Fandango commented that this particular animatronic was huge and requiring up to 6 people to operate it.

Apparently, the incident did not escalate and it was enough to remove the damaged arm and replace it with another, as Tammi said, who assured that there was no other setback like this during the entire filming.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will be released on October 26, 2023. You can find more news related to this series by visiting this page.

